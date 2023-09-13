Insider Buying: Director Deborah Kissire Acquires 400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Deborah Kissire, a director at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (

AXTA, Financial), purchased 400 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Deborah Kissire is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the business world. She has served on the board of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, a leading global coatings company dedicated to the development, manufacture, and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket, and many industrial coating system applications.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 400 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential growth and profitability.

1702714787919560704.png

The insider transaction history for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd were trading at $26.58, giving the company a market cap of $6.074 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.86, which is higher than the industry median of 22.16 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $26.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.50, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702714804378009600.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value, suggests that the stock could be an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.