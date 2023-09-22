Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, e.l.f. Beauty Inc ( ELF, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 5.61%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 17.03%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned e.l.f. Beauty Inc the GF Score of 52 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Unveiling e.l.f. Beauty Inc's Business

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States with a market cap of $6.69 billion. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US. The company's sales stand at $672.58 million with an operating margin of 15.96%.

Profitability Breakdown

e.l.f. Beauty Inc's low Profitability rank of 5/10 can raise warning signals for potential investors. This rank indicates the company's ability to generate profits compared to its competitors. A low profitability rank suggests that the company might struggle to maintain or increase its profit margins, which could impact its overall financial performance.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where e.l.f. Beauty Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank of 0/10. This rank reflects the company's historical growth rate compared to other companies. A low growth rank indicates that the company has been growing slower than its competitors, which could limit its future earnings potential.

Conclusion

Considering e.l.f. Beauty Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong financial strength rank of 9/10, its low profitability and growth ranks suggest that it might struggle to maintain its historical performance. Therefore, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock for their portfolio.

