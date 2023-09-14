Director Michael Grey Sells 14,608 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

On September 14, 2023, Director Michael Grey sold 14,608 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (

MIRM, Financial). This move comes amidst a year of notable insider activity for the company, with Grey himself having sold a total of 43,824 shares over the past year.

Michael Grey is a key figure within Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, serving as a Director. His insider trades provide valuable insight into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to driving advances in liver disease treatment. The company's focus is on rare pediatric and adult liver diseases with a current emphasis on progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and Alagille syndrome (ALGS).

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts alike. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 10 insider sells within the company. This trend suggests a potential shift in the company's financial outlook, as insiders typically sell their shares for one of two reasons: they need the cash or they believe the company's stock price will decline.

1702745327255158784.png

The insider's recent sell-off coincides with a trading price of $32 per share for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, giving the company a market cap of $1.227 billion. This valuation is a key factor to consider when analyzing the insider's recent trades.

The insider's sell-off could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also possible that the insider simply needed to liquidate some assets for personal reasons. Regardless, the insider's recent trades should be taken into account when considering an investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

It's also worth noting that the insider's recent sell-off comes amidst a broader trend of insider selling within the company. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider sells and only 3 insider buys. This trend could be a red flag for potential investors, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's financial health are choosing to sell their shares.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off is certainly noteworthy, it's important to consider this move within the broader context of the company's financial health and insider activity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

