Insider Sell: Gidon Katz Sells 1,968 Shares of Roku Inc

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, Gidon Katz, President, Consumer Experience at Roku Inc (

ROKU, Financial), sold 1,968 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 30,488 shares and purchased none.

Gidon Katz is a key figure at Roku Inc, serving as the President of Consumer Experience. His role involves overseeing the consumer-facing aspects of the company, ensuring that the user experience is seamless and satisfactory. His decisions and actions can significantly impact the company's performance and, consequently, its stock price.

Roku Inc is a leading player in the digital media industry. The company offers a variety of products, including streaming players and smart TVs, that allow users to stream content from various sources. Roku's platform also features an advertising business, which monetizes the user base through ad-supported channels. The company's innovative approach to streaming has made it a popular choice among consumers, contributing to its robust market presence.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Over the past year, there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys at Roku Inc. This trend suggests that insiders may perceive the stock as overvalued or anticipate a downturn.

1702804521131966464.png

The stock was trading at $79.14 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving Roku Inc a market cap of $10.79 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $179.00, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, warranting careful consideration before investment.

1702804542728437760.png

The GF Value is a proprietary measure developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Roku Inc, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be a cause for concern, as it could indicate that the stock is overvalued relative to its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Gidon Katz, coupled with the overall insider sell trend at Roku Inc, may signal potential overvaluation. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.