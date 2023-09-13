Insider Buying: CEO James Chae Acquires 50,000 Shares of Yoshiharu Global Co

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago

On September 13, 2023, James Chae, the CEO, Chairman, and 10% Owner of Yoshiharu Global Co (

YOSH, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 50,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Who is James Chae?

James Chae is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the business world. As the CEO and Chairman of Yoshiharu Global Co, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His decision to increase his stake in the company by 50,000 shares is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future.

About Yoshiharu Global Co

Yoshiharu Global Co is a leading player in the global market. The company is known for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. With a market cap of $5.727 million, Yoshiharu Global Co has established a strong presence in its industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 50,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend of insider buying is often seen as a positive sign by investors, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential for growth.

1702849984828801024.png

The above chart shows the trend of insider buying at Yoshiharu Global Co. As can be seen, the insider's recent purchase is a continuation of this trend, further reinforcing the positive outlook for the company.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Yoshiharu Global Co were trading for $0.43 apiece. Insider buying is often seen as a bullish signal, as it suggests that those with the most knowledge about the company believe its stock is undervalued. As such, this recent purchase by the insider could potentially signal an upcoming rise in the stock's price.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity at Yoshiharu Global Co, particularly the purchase of 50,000 shares by CEO James Chae, is a positive sign for the company. This, coupled with the company's strong market position and the insider's track record, suggests that Yoshiharu Global Co could be a stock to watch in the coming months.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.