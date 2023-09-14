STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Additional Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, New York-based firm

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a trade price of $37, bringing the firm's total holdings in SFBC to 373,491 shares. This transaction represents a 14.53% stake in the company for STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio).

About STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. With an equity worth $173 million, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) has a diverse portfolio of 53 stocks. 1702955702588276736.png

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc is a USA-based company with a market capitalization of $95.094 million. The company, which had its IPO on August 24, 2012, provides traditional banking and other financial services. It operates as a single-segment entity, attracting retail and commercial deposits from the public and investing those funds in various types of loans. 1702955684108173312.png

Stock Performance Analysis

As of the date of this article, SFBC's stock price stands at $36.99, with a PE Percentage of 9.18. According to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $44.84. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.82, and it has seen a slight decrease of -0.03% since the transaction.

Financial Health Evaluation

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a GF Score of 79/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 6/10. The company's Growth Rank stands at 9/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and it has a Cash to Debt ratio of 1.30.

Industry Performance Examination

In the Banks industry, SFBC has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.87 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 1.07. The company has seen a 3-year revenue growth of 8.30 and earning growth of 9.20. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 20.50, RSI 9 Day is 33.00, and RSI 14 Day is 42.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc is a noteworthy transaction. The firm's increased stake in SFBC, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation and promising growth rank, could potentially yield positive returns. However, investors should also consider the stock's average GF Score and its recent slight decrease in value. As always, thorough research and careful consideration are recommended before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.