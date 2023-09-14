Insider Buying: Thierry Guillaudeux Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kineta Inc

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

On September 14, 2023, Thierry Guillaudeux, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta Inc (

KA, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Thierry Guillaudeux?

Thierry Guillaudeux is the Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta Inc. He is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in the biotechnology industry. His role at Kineta involves overseeing the company's scientific research and development efforts, ensuring that the company stays at the forefront of innovation in its field.

About Kineta Inc

Kineta Inc is a biotechnology company that is focused on the development of novel immunotherapies. The company's mission is to discover, develop and commercialize new drugs that have the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases, viral diseases, and certain types of cancer. Kineta's innovative approach to drug development has positioned it as a leader in its field.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong confidence in the company's future prospects. The recent purchase by Guillaudeux is particularly significant, as it represents a substantial investment in the company.

The insider transaction history for Kineta Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 3 insider sells. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with some showing confidence in the company's future, while others may be taking profits or reducing their exposure.

1703197096124874752.png

As shown in the insider trend image above, there has been a noticeable increase in insider buying activity in recent months. This could be a positive sign for the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Kineta Inc were trading for $2 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $18.854 million. While this is relatively small in the grand scheme of the stock market, it's important to remember that many of the most successful companies started out at a similar size.

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price can be complex. However, it's generally believed that insider buying can be a positive sign, as it suggests that those with the most knowledge about the company's prospects are willing to put their own money on the line.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Kineta Inc, particularly the purchase by Chief Scientific Officer Thierry Guillaudeux, could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. However, as always, investors should do their own research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.