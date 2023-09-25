Unraveling Kaman Corp's Dividend Story: A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Delving into Kaman Corp's dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability

Kaman Corp(

KAMN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2023-10-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Kaman Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Kaman Corp

Kaman Corp is a diversified company that conducts business in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets. The Engineered Products segment serves the aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical markets providing sophisticated proprietary aircraft bearings and components. The Precision Products segment serves the aerospace and defense markets providing precision safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The Structures segment serves the aerospace and defense and medical end markets providing sophisticated complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and medical imaging solutions.

1703711892796604416.png

Exploring Kaman Corp's Dividend History

Kaman Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1984, earning it the status of a dividend aristocrat, an honor given to companies that have steadily increased their dividend each year for at least the past 39 years.

1703711916620251136.png

Understanding Kaman Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kaman Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.84% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.84%, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.80%. Based on these metrics, the 5-year yield on cost of Kaman Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.84%.

1703711939558899712.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a company's dividend is often evaluated through its payout ratio. Kaman Corp's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-06-30 is 0.00, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. The company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 suggests fair profitability, with net profit reported in 8 out of the past 10 years.

Looking Ahead: Kaman Corp's Growth Metrics

Robust growth metrics are crucial for the sustainability of dividends. Kaman Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, despite an average annual increase of approximately -3.20%, underperforming approximately 65.02% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Kaman Corp's consistent dividend payments, steady dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, fair profitability, and growth metrics, it appears to maintain a solid dividend profile. However, the future sustainability of its dividends will depend on the company's ability to maintain its profitability and growth. Investors looking for high-dividend yield stocks can use the GuruFocus High Dividend Yield Screener for more opportunities.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.