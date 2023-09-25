Braskem SA (BAK): A Modestly Undervalued Investment Opportunity?

An In-Depth Analysis of Braskem SA's Market Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Braskem SA (

BAK, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 5.09%, despite a 3-month loss of -23.84%. The company reported a Loss Per Share of 1.66. Given these figures, the question arises: Is Braskem SA (BAK) modestly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Braskem SA, aiming to provide readers with a clear understanding of the company's intrinsic value. We invite you to read on for an in-depth exploration.

Company Overview

Braskem SA, a manufacturer and seller of chemicals, petrochemicals, fuels, and utilities, operates across various geographical segments, including Brazil, the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The company's primary revenue comes from Brazil. Braskem SA produces olefins, fuels, and intermediates, and its current stock price stands at $9.49. With a market cap of $3.80 billion, the company's GF Value, a proprietary measure of fair value, is estimated at $13.09, suggesting that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1703780827596324864.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair value. If the stock price is significantly above this line, it is considered overvalued and might offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it is below the GF Value Line, it is likely undervalued, potentially offering higher future returns.

Braskem SA (

BAK, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1703780805957910528.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Braskem SA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29 is worse than 70.93% of companies in the Chemicals industry, indicating poor financial strength.

1703780849167630336.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Braskem SA has been profitable six years over the past decade. However, its operating margin of -3.56% is worse than 85.11% of companies in the Chemicals industry. The company's growth, however, ranks better than 80.28% of companies in the industry, with an average annual revenue growth of 22.7%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Braskem SA's ROIC was -3.99, while its WACC came in at 2.43.

1703780865173094400.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem SA (

BAK, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite poor financial strength, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than many companies in the Chemicals industry. For more information about Braskem SA, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.