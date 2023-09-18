Insider Sell: Eric Loumeau Sells 6,000 Shares of AnaptysBio Inc

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023, Eric Loumeau, Chief Legal Officer of AnaptysBio Inc (

ANAB, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares and purchased none.

Eric Loumeau is a key figure in AnaptysBio Inc, serving as the Chief Legal Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's legal affairs, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation, and securities compliance. His actions and decisions can significantly impact the company's operations and, by extension, its stock performance.

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-36R antibody, ANB019, for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, such as generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustulosis.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.

1704193692216066048.png

The insider transaction history for AnaptysBio Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at its current price.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AnaptysBio Inc were trading for $19.37, giving the stock a market cap of $492.157 million.

1704193713158225920.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, AnaptysBio Inc is significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.05, with a GF Value of $9.45 and a current price of $19.37.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be a response to this overvaluation. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the stock's overvaluation according to the GuruFocus Value, suggests caution for potential investors. However, as always, a comprehensive analysis of the company and the market is recommended.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.