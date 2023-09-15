Director Avi Zeevi Sells 150,000 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago

On September 15, 2023, Avi Zeevi, a director at Payoneer Global Inc (

PAYO, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 300,000 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Avi Zeevi is a seasoned entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a deep understanding of the fintech industry. His role as a director at Payoneer Global Inc allows him to leverage his expertise to guide the company's strategic direction and growth.

Payoneer Global Inc is a leading financial services company that provides businesses with a platform to manage and move money globally. The company's services are used by millions of businesses and professionals in more than 200 countries, enabling them to grow globally by improving the way they pay and get paid.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Payoneer Global Inc were trading for $6.2 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $2.146 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 199.17, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.27. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers. However, it's worth noting that the company's price-earnings ratio is lower than its historical median, indicating that the stock may be undervalued based on the company's own historical standards.

The insider's selling activity over the past year contrasts with the overall insider transaction history for Payoneer Global Inc. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells in total.

1704194149156126720.png

The above image shows the trend in insider transactions for Payoneer Global Inc. The lack of insider buying activity coupled with the insider's recent sell-off could be a cause for concern for investors. However, it's important to remember that insider transactions are just one of many factors to consider when evaluating a stock.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of Payoneer Global Inc shares warrants attention. While the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers, the lack of insider buying activity over the past year could be a red flag. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and insider transactions in the coming months.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.