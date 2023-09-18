Insider Buying: Director Marcus Rowland Acquires 10,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW)

On September 18, 2023, Marcus Rowland, a director at SilverBow Resources Inc (

SBOW, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Marcus Rowland is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. He has served on the board of SilverBow Resources Inc, an energy company focused on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. His insider knowledge of the company and the industry makes his stock purchases noteworthy.

SilverBow Resources Inc is a Houston-based energy company. The company's primary focus is on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With a market cap of $0.899 billion, SilverBow Resources Inc is a significant player in the energy sector.

Over the past year, Marcus Rowland has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold 8,000 shares. This recent purchase indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for SilverBow Resources Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy over the past year, with 1 insider sell over the same timeframe. This suggests a balanced insider sentiment towards the company's stock.

1704223869696475136.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of SilverBow Resources Inc were trading for $37 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 1.84, which is lower than the industry median of 9.4 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued.

With a price of $37 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.05, SilverBow Resources Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1704223887576793088.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of SilverBow Resources Inc shares could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's valuation and industry trends before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
