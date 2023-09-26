T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Semiannual 2023 Letter

Dear Shareholder

Most major global stock and bond indexes produced positive returns during the first half of your fund’s fiscal year, the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Despite turmoil in the banking sector and a protracted debt ceiling standoff, markets were resilient as growth remained positive in the major economies and corporate earnings results came in stronger than expected.

For the six-month period, the technology-oriented Nasdaq Composite Index gained more than 30%, the strongest result of the major benchmarks, as tech companies benefited from investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence applications. Growth stocks outperformed value shares, and developed market stocks generally outpaced their emerging market counterparts. Currency movements were mixed over the period, although a weaker dollar versus major European currencies was beneficial for U.S. investors in European securities.

Within the S&P 500 Index, the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors were all lifted by the tech rally and recorded significant gains. Conversely, the defensive utilities sector had the weakest returns in the growth-focused environment, and the energy sector also lost ground amid declining oil prices. The financials sector partly recovered from the failure of three large regional banks during the period but still finished with modest losses.

Cheaper oil contributed to slowing inflation, although core inflation readings— which exclude volatile food and energy prices—remained stubbornly high. In response, the Federal Reserve raised its short-term lending benchmark rate to a target range of 5.00% to 5.25% by early May, the highest level since 2007. The Fed held rates steady at its June meeting, but policymakers indicated that two more rate hikes could come by the end of the year.

In the fixed income market, returns were generally positive across most sectors as investors benefited from the higher interest rates that have become available over the past year. Investment-grade corporate bonds were supported by generally solid balance sheets and were among the strongest performers.

Global economies and markets showed surprising resilience in recent months, but, moving into the second half of 2023, we believe investors could face potential challenges. The impact of the Fed’s rate hikes has yet to be fully felt in the economy, and while the regional banking turmoil appears to have been contained by the swift actions of regulators, it could weigh on credit conditions. Moreover, market consensus still seems to point to a coming recession, although hopes have emerged that such a downturn could be more modest.

We believe this environment makes skilled active management a critical tool for identifying risks and opportunities, and our investment teams will continue to use fundamental research to identify securities that can add value to your portfolio over the long term.

You may notice that this report no longer contains the commentary on your fund’s performance and positioning that we previously included in the semiannual shareholder letters. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted new rules in January that will require fund reports to transition to a new format known as a Tailored Shareholder Report. This change will require a much more concise summary of performance rather than the level of detail we have provided historically while also aiming to be more visually engaging. As we prepare to make changes to the annual reports to meet the new report regulatory requirements by mid-2024, we felt the time was right to discontinue the optional six-month semiannual fund letter to focus on the changes to come.

While semiannual fund letters will no longer be produced, you may continue to access current fund information as well as insights and perspectives from our investment team on our personal investing website.

Thank you for your continued confidence in T. Rowe Price.

Sincerely,

Robert Sharps

CEO and President