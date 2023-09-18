Insider Sell: CFO Remo Canessa Sells 18,693 Shares of Zscaler Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023, Remo Canessa, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zscaler Inc (

ZS, Financial), sold 18,693 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 74,892 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Remo Canessa is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. He has been with Zscaler Inc, a leading cloud-based information security company, since 2017. Under his financial leadership, the company has seen significant growth and expansion.

Zscaler Inc is a global cloud-based information security company. The company provides a platform that is used by enterprises to secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler Inc's services include secure access service edge (SASE), zero trust network access (ZTNA), and more. The company's innovative solutions have made it a leader in its industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there has been a total of 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This trend could be indicative of the insiders' sentiment towards the company's stock and its future prospects.

1704405066468818944.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Zscaler Inc's shares were trading at $154.28, giving the company a market cap of $22.82 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $438.78, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35.

1704405091219406848.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The significantly undervalued status of Zscaler Inc's stock, despite the insider's sell-off, could present a potential opportunity for investors.

However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. Therefore, while the insider's sell-off is a factor to consider, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market position, and growth prospects. As always, thorough research and due diligence are key to making informed investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.