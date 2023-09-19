Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Technical Officer Michael Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

2 hours ago
On September 19, 2023, Michael Labarre, the Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (

HALO, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen him sell a total of 105,862 shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to increase patient survival rates and improve patients' quality of life by targeting the extracellular matrix, which is a key component of the tumor microenvironment.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1704405067651612672.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $39.1 each, giving the company a market cap of $5.246 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 22.87, lower than both the industry median of 31.97 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

The company's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.48, based on a GuruFocus Value of $82.19. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1704405094511935488.png

Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the stock's undervaluation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should carefully consider the insider's trading activities and the company's business performance before making a decision.

It's worth noting that the insider's sell-off does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell their shares for various reasons, such as personal financial planning or portfolio diversification. Therefore, while the insider's trading activities provide valuable insights, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's stock appears to be undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio and GF Value. Potential investors should carefully consider these factors, along with the insider's trading activities and the company's business performance, before making a decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
