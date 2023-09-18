Insider Sell: Steve Oblak Sells 2,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023, Steve Oblak, Chief Commercial Officer of Wayfair Inc (

W, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year.

Steve Oblak is a key figure in Wayfair Inc, a leading e-commerce company in the home goods sector. The company offers more than 14 million items from over 11,000 global suppliers. Wayfair's digital platform offers a vast selection of home goods, furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products. The company operates through two segments: U.S. and International.

Over the past year, Oblak has sold a total of 76,220 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a larger trend within the company, as there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

1704405370207731712.png

The insider's selling activities and the company's stock price seem to have a correlation. The stock price of Wayfair Inc was trading at $69.36 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $7.376 billion.

When looking at the company's valuation, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.6, with a GuruFocus Value of $115.63. This suggests that Wayfair Inc is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a move.

1704405387412766720.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent selling activity by the insider, coupled with the company's valuation, suggests that investors should exercise caution. While the company's stock price is currently lower than its GF Value, the lack of insider buying and the high number of insider sells could be a warning sign. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.