Assessing the Dividend Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

An In-depth Analysis of the Dividend History, Yield, and Sustainability of NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (

NYMT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2023-10-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into New York Mortgage Trust Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding New York Mortgage Trust Inc

New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of structured multi-family property investments, distressed residential assets, second mortgages, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

1704436286229577728.png

Exploring New York Mortgage Trust Inc's Dividend History

New York Mortgage Trust Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company's annual Dividends Per Share history provides a clear picture of its historical dividend trends.

1704436304793567232.png

Understanding New York Mortgage Trust Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, New York Mortgage Trust Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 15.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 12.49%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was -20.60%, which increased to -17.70% per year over a five-year horizon, and -12.10% over the past decade.

1704436322938126336.png

Is New York Mortgage Trust Inc's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-06-30, New York Mortgage Trust Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings. However, the company's profitability rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

New York Mortgage Trust Inc's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. However, the company's revenue has increased by approximately -69.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 98.74% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While New York Mortgage Trust Inc's consistent dividend payment history is commendable, the declining dividend growth rates and low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of future dividends. Investors must carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.