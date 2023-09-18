On September 18, 2023, Leslie Hyde, the Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Koppers Holdings Inc ( KOP, Financial), sold 10,452 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Leslie Hyde has been with Koppers Holdings Inc for several years, serving in various leadership roles. As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Hyde is responsible for overseeing the company's sustainability initiatives and ensuring that they align with the company's overall business strategy.

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global leader in providing treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Their products are used in a variety of markets including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, and steel industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,899 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 10,452 shares is a significant portion of the total shares sold by the insider over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Koppers Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells in total.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Koppers Holdings Inc were trading for $40.48 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $860.772 million. The price-earnings ratio is 10.57, which is lower than the industry median of 22.3 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $40.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.53, Koppers Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's modest overvaluation, may suggest that the insider believes the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its growth prospects, and the overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be used as a starting point for further research into a company's fundamentals, financials, and market position.