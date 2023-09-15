On September 15, 2023, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, significantly reduced its holdings in Janus International Group Inc ( JBI, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Janus International Group Inc by a substantial 98.24%, selling off 43,659,076 shares. The shares were traded at a price of $10.5 each. Following the transaction, the firm now holds 780,589 shares of Janus International Group Inc, representing 0.78% of its portfolio and 0.53% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in Santa Monica, California, is a distinguished investment firm with a portfolio of seven stocks, valued at $1.51 billion. The firm's top holdings include BlackLine Inc( BL, Financial), Blackbaud Inc( BLKB, Financial), Janus International Group Inc( JBI, Financial), Holley Inc( HLLY, Financial), and Grab Holdings Inc( GRAB, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Technology and Industrials sectors.

Overview of Janus International Group Inc

Janus International Group Inc, a US-based company, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of turnkey solutions for self-storage, commercial, and industrial building Solutions. The company, which went public on June 8, 2021, operates in two primary markets: the self-storage industry and the broader commercial industrial market. As of September 20, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a stock price of $10.675. The company's PE percentage stands at 12.27. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Performance of Janus International Group Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 1.67%. The stock has also seen a 9.49% increase since its IPO and a 10.97% increase year-to-date. The GF Score of the stock is 26/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of Janus International Group Inc

Janus International Group Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 5/10, and a Growth Rank of 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 2.87. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.17, ranking 1251st in the industry.

Other Gurus' Investment in Janus International Group Inc

Baron Funds is the guru with the most shares in Janus International Group Inc. Other gurus who hold the traded stock include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s significant reduction in its stake in Janus International Group Inc is a notable transaction that could have implications for value investors. The transaction has reduced the firm's exposure to the stock, which has a GF Score indicating poor future performance potential. However, other gurus, including Baron Funds and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), continue to hold the stock. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.