A Comprehensive Examination of FRT's Dividend History, Growth, and Future Prospects

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.09 per share, payable on 2023-10-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Introducing Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 25.8 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Exploring Federal Realty Investment Trust's Dividend History

Federal Realty Investment Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1968. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend each year since 1968. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 55 years.

Assessing Federal Realty Investment Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.46%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Federal Realty Investment Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 1.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.70% per year. And over the past decade, Federal Realty Investment Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.20%.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock as of today is approximately 4.81%.

Evaluating Federal Realty Investment Trust's Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Federal Realty Investment Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Federal Realty Investment Trust's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Insights into Federal Realty Investment Trust's Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Federal Realty Investment Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue has increased by approximately 2.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 56.56% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Federal Realty Investment Trust's earnings increased by approximately 0.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 45.47% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.30%, outperforms approximately 33.79% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Federal Realty Investment Trust's consistent dividend payments, steady growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, strong profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the company appears to be a compelling dividend-paying stock. However, investors should continue to monitor its payout ratio and growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of its dividends. As always, it's prudent to conduct thorough research and consider your financial goals before investing.

