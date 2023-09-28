Decoding the Dividend Dynamics of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

An In-depth Analysis of the Fund's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (

ACP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the fund's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Let's delve into the dividend performance of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund using the data from GuruFocus, and assess its sustainability.

About abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It primarily seeks to generate a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund's investment strategy revolves mainly around loan and debt instruments.

1704802761385705472.png

A Snapshot of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund's Dividend History

Since 2011, abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. The following chart illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1704802780360736768.png

Understanding the Dividend Yield and Growth of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

As of today, abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 16.92%, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the fund's annual dividend growth rate was -5.90%. However, this rate increased to -3.40% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Based on the fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock as of today is approximately 14.23%.

1704802799641952256.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, it's essential to examine the fund's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio indicates the portion of earnings the fund distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests the fund retains a significant part of its earnings, which is beneficial for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-04-30, abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

The profitability rank of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund offers insights into the fund's earnings prowess relative to its peers. As of 2023-04-30, the fund's profitability rank is 2 out of 10, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The fund has reported net profit in 3 out of the past 10 years.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure dividend sustainability. The growth rank of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is 2 out of 10, indicating poor growth prospects and potential dividend instability. The fund's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate suggest a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately -171.70%, a rate that underperforms approximately 98.88% of global competitors.

The fund's 3-year EPS growth rate indicates its ability to grow earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Over the past three years, the fund's earnings have increased by approximately -139.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 96.86% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a strong dividend yield and a consistent history of dividend payments, the fund's negative growth rates and low profitability rank raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. The fund's payout ratio is also at 0.00, indicating no earnings are being distributed as dividends. These factors suggest that investors should exercise caution and perform a thorough analysis before investing in the fund for its dividends. Remember, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.