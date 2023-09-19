EVP & CFO Charles Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 19, 2023, Charles Smith, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (

PTEN, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and purchased none.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company operates through three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Directional Drilling. It primarily serves major oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the insider's trading history and the company's stock performance.

1705129843831603200.png

The insider transaction history for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shows a clear trend of selling over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued or that they expect its price to decline in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc were trading at $15.9, giving the company a market cap of $5.986 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 9.25, lower than both the industry median of 9.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

1705129865763618816.png

However, the GuruFocus Value of $25.56 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62 indicate that the stock may be a possible value trap. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. A price-to-GF-Value ratio below 1 suggests that the stock may be undervalued, but investors should think twice before buying due to the potential risk of a value trap.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, combined with the company's valuation metrics, suggests a mixed outlook for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. While the stock appears undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio and GF Value, the insider's selling activity and the potential risk of a value trap warrant caution. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.