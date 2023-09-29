What's Driving Futu Holdings Ltd's Surprising 50% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Futu Holdings Ltd (

FUTU, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $8.31 billion, with its stock price currently at $59.52. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 1.04%, and over the past three months, it has skyrocketed by 50.01%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of FUTU is $75.11, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. Three months ago, the GF Value was $88.21, suggesting that the stock was significantly undervalued at that time.

Unpacking Futu Holdings Ltd

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in the Capital Markets industry as an online broker providing comprehensive online investing services. The company's digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, offers market data, trading services, and news feeds for equity markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States. The company generates its revenue primarily from brokerage commission and handling charge services. 1705239452567207936.png

Profitability Analysis

Futu Holdings Ltd boasts a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin stands at 51.57%, better than 85.63% of 647 companies in the same industry. The ROE is 19.13%, outperforming 85.6% of 771 companies, while the ROA is 3.92%, better than 72.52% of 797 companies. The ROIC is 21.41%, surpassing 88.54% of 672 companies. Over the past decade, the company has had 5 years of profitability, better than 30.97% of 746 companies. 1705239473756831744.png

Growth Prospects

Futu Holdings Ltd has a Growth Rank of 9/10, indicating robust growth compared to its industry peers. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 79.00%, better than 92.39% of 683 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 83.70%, outperforming 97.39% of 613 companies. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 18.84%, better than 95.89% of 73 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 151.50%, surpassing 96.21% of 554 companies. 1705239493293899776.png

Top Holders

The top three holders of Futu Holdings Ltd's stock are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,113,861 shares (0.8% share percentage), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 95,900 shares (0.07% share percentage), and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio), holding 13,252 shares (0.01% share percentage).

Competitive Landscape

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in a competitive industry with key players such as Evercore Inc (

EVR, Financial) with a market cap of $5.24 billion, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) with a market cap of $7.47 billion, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) with a market cap of $9.53 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects are impressive. The company's robust profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its modest undervaluation, make it an attractive investment. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the holdings of top investors. With its current position, Futu Holdings Ltd seems poised for a promising future.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.