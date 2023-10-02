Unraveling the Ownership and Earnings Landscape of MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

An in-depth analysis of institutional and insider ownership trends along with earnings projections

2 hours ago

MillerKnoll Inc (

MLKN, Financial), a global leader in interior furnishings, has been a subject of considerable interest in the investment community due to its recent stock performance and ownership trends. With an outstanding share count of 74.84 million, the company has seen significant institutional and insider ownership, accounting for 78% and 1.68% of the total shares, respectively.

Over the past week, MillerKnoll Inc (

MLKN, Financial) has experienced a 9.21% decline in its stock value. As of September 25, 2023, the stock fell by 2.35%, contrasting with its three-month return of 39.02%. This volatility, reflected in its fluctuating market cap, has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

MillerKnoll Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, MillerKnoll Inc's institutional ownership level is 78%, down from 80.91% as of May 31, 2023, and down from 99.77% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning MillerKnoll Inc's stock are

HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.32%, 0.02%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity paints a vivid picture of the market sentiment.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, MillerKnoll Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 40.1% per year, outperforming 88.54% of companies in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for MillerKnoll Inc is 12% per year, which is higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. MillerKnoll Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.68% as of August 31, 2023, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. MillerKnoll Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
