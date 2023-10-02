4 Undervalued Regional Banks in the Russell 2000

A look at the banks following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and of Fed rate actions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • These stocks are below book value.
  • They have lower than usual PE ratios.
  • They are dividend paying.
Article's Main Image

These four regional banking stocks are worth looking at for two basic reasons. First, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, which took the entire sector down. Second, the growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may keep rates a bit higher for a bit longer. The expectation that this may be the case has already had its effect on the prices of these smaller, lesser-known names.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp (

ABCB, Financial), headquartered in Atlanta, has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion. The Nasdaq-traded company has been in business since 1971 and was first publicly traded as ABC Bancorp in 1994. The bank now has more than 200 locations, mostly in the South and the mid-Atlantic regions.

The stock is trading at a 20% discount to its book value with a price-earnings ratio of 8.80, much lower than the Shiller price-earnings for the S&P 500 (now at 29.82). Earnings this year are off by 14.98%. Over the past five years, they show growth of 20.31%. Ameris Bancorp offers investors a dividend of 1.61%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (

AUB, Financial) is based in Richmond, Virginia and has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion. The bank recently announced its acquisition of American National Bank and Trust Company of Danville, Virginia. Analysts at Stephens just initiated coverage of Atlantic Union with an overweight rating and price target of $36.

The price-earnings ratio for this New York Stock Exchange-listed security sits at 10.35 with a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.05. Shares are available for purchase at 89% of book value. Earnings over the past five years show growth of 12.26%. This year’s earnings are off by 2.05%. Atlantic Union pays a 4.28% dividend.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (

PPBI, Financial) has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and total assets of $21 billion. From its corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, the bank has been doing business since 1983. Along with operations throughout the Golden State, the company has locations in Nevada, Arizona and Washington.

Shares in the regional bank are now trading at a 26% discount to book value with a price-earnings ratio of 7.80. This year’s earnings are off by 21.69%. The past five years' earnings per share show growth of 13.81%. The Nasdaq stock is relatively lightly traded with average daily volume of 451,000 shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp offers a 6.05% dividend yield.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. (

SFNC, Financial) is Nasdaq-traded and based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where the company was founded in 1903. The company now operates 200 locations across six states. Over the last two years, Simmons has acquired Landmark Community Bank of Collierville, Tennessee, Triumph Bank of Memphis and Spirit of Texas Bank of Conroe, Texas.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 7.96 and trades at 63% of its book value. Over the past five years, earnings growth for the company has increased by 9.14%. This year’s earnings are down by 34.86%. Long-term debt amounts to about half of shareholder equity. Simmons First National pays a dividend of 4.80%.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. It is for educational purposes only.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.