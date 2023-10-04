Matador Resources Co ( MTDR, Financial), an independent energy company in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $7.22 billion, with a stock price of $60.59. Over the past week, the stock has gained 4.43%, and over the past three months, it has seen a substantial gain of 21.12%. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the company's recent performance, profitability, growth, and its standing among competitors.

Stock Performance and Valuation

The company's GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value stands at $64.13, down from $72.16 three months ago. This indicates that the stock, which was significantly undervalued three months ago, is now considered fairly valued. This change in valuation is in line with the stock's recent price surge.

Profitability Analysis

Matador Resources Co has a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 49.46%, which is better than 90.75% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry, stand at 30.33%, 15.99%, and 20.96% respectively. Over the past 10 years, the company has shown profitability for 7 years, which is better than 68.23% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a high level of growth. The 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 44.70% and 30.90% respectively, both of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 6.28%, which is better than 59% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 138.00%, which is better than 94.97% of companies in the industry.

Top Holders

The top three holders of the stock are Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.49%, 0.33%, and 0.14% of the shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Matador Resources Co's main competitors in the Oil & Gas industry are Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR, Financial) with a market cap of $7.27 billion, PDC Energy Inc ( PDCE, Financial) with a market cap of $6.43 billion, and Civitas Resources Inc ( CIVI, Financial) with a market cap of $7.61 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co has shown strong performance in recent months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's high profitability and growth, along with its fair valuation, make it a compelling option for investors. However, the competitive landscape in the Oil & Gas industry and the company's future growth prospects should be carefully considered. Based on the analyzed data, the stock has potential for future performance, but as always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.