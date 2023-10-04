Ownership Analysis: A Deep Dive into PGT Innovations Inc's Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unraveling the ownership trends and earnings trajectory of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

1 hours ago

PGT Innovations Inc (

PGTI, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors, offering a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company's products are distributed through multiple channels, with the majority of its revenue generated from Florida. As of the latest available data, PGT Innovations Inc has an outstanding share count of 58.35 million, with institutional ownership standing at 34.28 million shares, making up 58.75% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.24 million shares, accounting for 7.26% of the total share count.

1707058126479425536.png

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

PGT Innovations Inc experienced a decline of about 4.17% in its stock value over the past week. However, as of September 27, 2023, the stock rose by 3.08%, contrasting its three-month return of -3.11%. The company's market cap rose to $1.70 billion in the most recent quarter from $1.48 billion in the preceding one, indicating a volatility that has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

1707058058556866560.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

PGT Innovations Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, PGT Innovations Inc's institutional ownership level is 58.75%, down from 59.35% as of May 31, 2023, and down from 80.78% from a year ago.

1707058077913579520.png

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of PGT Innovations Inc's stock are

HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.19%, 0.14%, and 0.04% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, PGT Innovations Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 22.9% per year, which is better than 78.4% of 1324 companies in the Construction industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for PGT Innovations Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 30.4% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. PGT Innovations Inc's insider ownership is approximately 7.26% as of August 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 6.83% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

1707058098272731136.png

Concluding Thoughts

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. PGT Innovations Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

