Senior Vice President Andrew Lundquist Sells 30,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips

43 minutes ago
On September 27, 2023, Andrew Lundquist, Senior Vice President of ConocoPhillips (

COP, Financial), sold 30,800 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Andrew Lundquist is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the energy sector. As Senior Vice President, he plays a crucial role in the strategic direction and operational execution of ConocoPhillips, one of the world's largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies. ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide scale.

Over the past year, Lundquist has sold a total of 30,800 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at ConocoPhillips. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells.

The insider's selling activity can often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and stock valuation. In the case of ConocoPhillips, the stock was trading at $123.83 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $146.96 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of ConocoPhillips is 11.82, which is higher than the industry median of 9.36 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical averages.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, ConocoPhillips has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued.

The insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision, or it could reflect the insider's views on the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Investors should consider a range of factors, including the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and other relevant information, when making investment decisions.

As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. Insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle and should be considered in the context of other information.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
