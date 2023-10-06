Axis Capital Holdings Ltd: A Detailed Analysis of Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A comprehensive look at the company's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and future prospects

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (

AXS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.44 per share, scheduled for payment on October 18, 2023, with an ex-dividend date set for September 29, 2023. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, attention is also drawn to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article uses GuruFocus data to delve into Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Understanding Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company operates subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business comprises two distinct global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimal consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.

1707697404385427456.png

A Dive into Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2003, earning it the status of a dividend achiever - a title bestowed on companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1707697423809249280.png

Examining Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.02% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.04%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 2.40%. This rate increased to 2.50% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 6.40%. Based on Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 3.42%.

1707697442171912192.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To determine the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of June 30, 2023, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's profitability rank of 5 out of 10, as of June 30, 2023, suggests fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The company's revenue has increased by approximately 0.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 66.74% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -12.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 74.8% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, growth rate, and fair payout ratio indicate a commitment to rewarding shareholders. However, the company's profitability and growth metrics suggest a need for improvement to ensure the sustainability of dividends in the long run. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.