Tidewater Inc (TDW): An Analysis of Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unraveling the ownership structure and recent performance of Tidewater Inc

1 hours ago

Tidewater Inc (

TDW, Financial) is a prominent provider of offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry. The company operates a diversified fleet of marine service vessels that support all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. The majority of its revenue is derived from West Africa. As of the latest data, Tidewater Inc has an outstanding share count of 52.67 million, with institutional ownership standing at 31.06 million shares (58.98% of total shares) and insiders holding 1.79 million shares (3.39% of total shares).

1708862828540067840.png

Recent Performance

Tidewater Inc experienced a decline of about 5.69% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 02 2023, the stock fell by 3.62%, contrasting its three-month return of 26.39. The company's market cap has also seen fluctuations, rising to $2.82 billion in the most recent quarter from $2.24 billion in the preceding one.

1708862772768407552.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Tidewater Inc reveals the trust levels of major players in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Tidewater Inc's institutional ownership level is 58.98%, down from 60.4% as of 2023-05-31 and 82.09% from a year ago. The top fund managers owning significant portions of Tidewater Inc's stock are

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio).

1708862790761971712.png

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Tidewater Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 0% per year. The estimated earnings growth for Tidewater Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 49.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Tidewater Inc's insider ownership is approximately 3.39% as of 2023-08-31, compared to 3.87% from a year ago.

1708862807782457344.png

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Tidewater Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions. Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys here.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
