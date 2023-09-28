AWM Investment Company, Inc. Acquires Stake in Genasys Inc

Details of the Transaction

On September 28, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added to its holdings in Genasys Inc ( GNSS, Financial), acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares. This transaction, which saw a trade change of 32.19%, had an impact of 0.4 on the firm's portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $2 each, bringing AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in Genasys Inc to 5,749,544 shares. This represents 1.64% of the firm's portfolio and 15.46% of Genasys Inc's total shares.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, manages a diverse portfolio of 110 stocks, with a total equity of $700 million. The firm's top holdings include ADMA Biologics Inc ( ADMA, Financial), Aehr Test Systems ( AEHR, Financial), Destination XL Group Inc ( DXLG, Financial), Impinj Inc ( PI, Financial), and Arbe Robotics Ltd ( ARBE, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Overview of Genasys Inc

Genasys Inc, listed under the symbol GNSS, is a US-based company that went public on May 9, 1997. The company specializes in providing critical communications solutions designed to help keep people safe. It designs, develops, and commercializes directed and multidirectional sound technologies, voice broadcast products, and location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning and workforce management. The company operates in two segments: Hardware and Software. As of October 3, 2023, Genasys Inc has a market cap of $73.99 million and its current stock price is $1.99.

Analysis of Genasys Inc's Financial Performance

Genasys Inc currently has a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is at a loss. According to GuruFocus, the company's GF Value is $3.48, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. However, the company's price to GF Value is 0.57, indicating a possible value trap. Since its IPO, the company's stock has increased by 126.14%, but it has decreased by 45.85% year-to-date. Genasys Inc has a GF Score of 71/100, suggesting average future performance potential.

Evaluation of Genasys Inc's Financial Health

Genasys Inc has a balance sheet rank of 7/10, a profitability rank of 6/10, and a growth rank of 6/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, while its momentum rank is 1/10. Genasys Inc has a Piotroski F-Score of 3 and an Altman Z score of 1.09. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.18, ranking it 1236th in this category.

Examination of Genasys Inc's Industry Performance

Genasys Inc operates in the Hardware industry. The company has a ROE of -44.27 and a ROA of -32.22, ranking it 2239th and 2332nd in these categories, respectively. The company's gross margin growth is -0.10, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue has grown by 10.20%.

Assessment of Genasys Inc's Future Performance

Over the next three years, Genasys Inc's EBITDA is expected to decrease by 39.80%, while its earnings growth is projected to remain at 0.00. The company's revenue growth rank is 775. The company's RSI 5 Day is 8.18, its RSI 9 Day is 14.70, and its RSI 14 Day is 21.67. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 17.97, while its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 25.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Genasys Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite Genasys Inc's current financial performance and industry standing, the firm's investment could yield positive returns in the future, given the company's potential for growth. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's current financial health and industry performance. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.