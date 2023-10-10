McCormick & Co Inc ( MKC, Financial), a global leader in flavor, released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 3, 2023. Despite challenges in the Chinese market, the company reported strong performance with a 6% sales increase and a significant boost in operating cash flow.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

McCormick's Q3 2023 sales grew by 6% from the year-ago period, with both comparisons including a 1% unfavorable impact due to a slower economic recovery in China. Operating income for Q3 2023 was $245 million, a 5% increase from $239 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $0.63, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago period. Cash flow from operations through Q3 2023 was $660 million, a significant increase from $250 million in the year-ago period.

CEO's Remarks

Brendan M. Foley, President and CEO, stated,

We drove another quarter of strong performance, reflecting sustained demand and effective execution of our growth strategies across our Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments, reinforcing the confidence that we have in our competitive advantages and differentiation."

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

For fiscal year 2023, McCormick reaffirmed its sales and operating profit outlook and increased its adjusted earnings per share outlook. The company expects to grow sales by 5% to 7% compared to 2022, driven primarily by pricing actions which, in conjunction with cost savings, are expected to offset inflationary pressures.

Business Segment Results

The Consumer segment saw a 1% sales increase from Q3 2022, reflecting a 5% increase from pricing actions partially offset by lower volume of 4%. The Flavor Solutions segment reported a 12% sales increase from Q3 2022, reflecting a 10% increase from pricing actions and 1% from volume.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The report also included non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income tax rate, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures provide additional information that enables enhanced comparisons to prior periods.

Despite the challenges in the Chinese market, McCormick's strong Q3 performance and reaffirmed fiscal 2023 outlook demonstrate the company's resilience and effective growth strategies.