Bill Ackman Boosts Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

On October 3, 2023, renowned investor Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) increased his stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc ( HHH, Financial), a leading real estate company in the United States. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, Ackman's profile, and an overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Ackman add 121,200 shares to his portfolio, bringing his total holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc to 16,889,308 shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $72.58 each. This addition had an impact of 0.08 on Ackman's portfolio and increased his position in the company to 11.32%. Ackman now holds 33.71% of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) is the co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP and the founder of Pershing Square, which he formed in November 2003. Ackman started his career in the real estate business, working for his father before starting Gotham. As an activist investor, Ackman's strategy involves buying stocks at a discount and selling them when they reach their appraised value. His top holdings include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Lowe's Companies Inc, and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Overview of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a real estate company that owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the USA. The company's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, making it one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. As of October 4, 2023, the company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a stock price of $70.44. The company's GF Score is 74/100, indicating a likely average performance.

Financial Health of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a Balance Sheet Rank of 3/10, a Profitability Rank of 6/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. The company's interest coverage is 2.19, and its Altman Z score is 0.77. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation.

Other Gurus' Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

Other notable investors who hold shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Donald Smith & Co, and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a significant move that further cements his position in the company. The transaction, coupled with the company's financial health and the interest of other prominent investors, makes Howard Hughes Holdings Inc a company to watch for value investors.