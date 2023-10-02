Insider Sell: Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc

On October 2, 2023, Laura Miele, the COO of Electronic Arts Inc (

EA, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 16,500 shares and purchased none.

Laura Miele is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of the gaming industry. As the COO of Electronic Arts Inc, she plays a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and operational execution. Her insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Electronic Arts Inc is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players worldwide and is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, and Plants vs. Zombies™.

The insider transaction history for Electronic Arts Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading for $119.97 each, giving the company a market cap of $32.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 37.01, significantly higher than the industry median of 20.42 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Electronic Arts Inc is $156.54, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77, suggesting that the stock could be a good buy for value investors.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the high price-earnings ratio may raise concerns, the modest undervaluation based on the GF Value suggests that Electronic Arts Inc could still be an attractive investment opportunity.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
