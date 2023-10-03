Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on their respective financial outlooks.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 3, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 392,557 shares of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $6.88 each. This addition had a 0.07% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its total holdings of the traded stock to 23,626,511 shares. Following the transaction, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr now constitutes 4.24% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding a 10.41% stake in the traded stock.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1709539116221202432.png

Overview of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (

BIGZ, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company, which operates in a single segment, went public on March 26, 2021. As of October 4, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.53 billion, with its stock currently priced at $6.76. 1709539098462519296.png

Financial Analysis of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr's financial performance can be evaluated using various metrics. The company's PE Percentage stands at 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. The company's GF Score is 20/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating no growth and no value according to GuruFocus evaluation. The company's Momentum Rank is also 0/10, suggesting no momentum in the stock's price.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr is a significant move that further diversifies its portfolio. Despite the traded company's current financial performance, the firm's increased stake could potentially influence the stock's future performance. However, investors should conduct their own thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.