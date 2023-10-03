Insider Sell: Wayfair Inc's CTO Fiona Tan Sells 14,143 Shares

2 hours ago
On October 3, 2023, Fiona Tan, the Chief Technology Officer of Wayfair Inc (

W, Financial), sold 14,143 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,044 shares and made no purchases.

Fiona Tan is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record in the e-commerce industry. As the CTO of Wayfair Inc, she is responsible for overseeing the company's technological strategy and driving innovation to enhance the customer experience.

Wayfair Inc is a leading online destination for home goods shopping in the United States. The company offers a vast selection of home goods across various categories, including furniture, décor, kitchenware, and more. With a market cap of $6.688 billion, Wayfair Inc is a significant player in the e-commerce industry.

The insider transaction history for Wayfair Inc shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The stock price of Wayfair Inc was $57.3 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell. This price gives the company a market cap of $6.688 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock is $115.54, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Wayfair Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock may be overvalued at its current price.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Fiona Tan, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Wayfair Inc, may be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the company has a strong market position in the e-commerce industry, the discrepancy between the stock's current price and its GF Value suggests that it may be overvalued.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
