CEO James Reinhart Sells 34,046 Shares of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On October 2, 2023, James Reinhart, the CEO of ThredUp Inc (

TDUP, Financial), sold 34,046 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is James Reinhart?

James Reinhart is the CEO and one of the co-founders of ThredUp Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and development since its inception. His leadership has helped ThredUp Inc become a leading online platform for buying and selling secondhand clothes.

About ThredUp Inc

ThredUp Inc is a fashion resale website that allows people to buy and sell secondhand clothing online. The company aims to make buying and selling secondhand clothes as easy as buying new ones. It offers a wide range of high-quality, like-new clothes and accessories for women and kids.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 326,546 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 34,046 shares is part of this trend. The insider transaction history for ThredUp Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

1709723286348234752.png

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. Insider selling can sometimes be seen as a negative sign, as it could indicate that those with the most insight into the company's prospects are selling their shares. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for many reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ThredUp Inc were trading for $3.9 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $394.457 million. While this is below the billion-dollar mark, it still represents a significant value for a company in the online resale industry.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by CEO James Reinhart is part of a larger trend of insider selling at ThredUp Inc. While this may raise some questions for investors, it's important to consider the full context of these transactions and the overall performance and prospects of the company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.