Insider Sell: AAR Corp Chairman, President & CEO Holmes John McClain III Sells 12,363 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 4, 2023, Holmes John McClain III, the Chairman, President & CEO of AAR Corp (

AIR, Financial), sold 12,363 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which he sold a total of 332,923 shares and made no purchases.

Holmes John McClain III has been with AAR Corp for several years, leading the company through various market conditions. AAR Corp is a global aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 100 countries. The company provides various services to aviation and government & defense markets including parts supply; OEM solutions; integrated solutions; maintenance, repair, overhaul; and engineering.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions among investors about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this sell, it's important to analyze the insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

1710086719283396608.png

The insider transaction history for AAR Corp shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, AAR Corp shares were trading at $59.04, giving the company a market cap of $2.089 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 31.15, lower than the industry median of 33.59 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1710086739877429248.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, AAR Corp is modestly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $52.51 and a current price of $59.04.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, along with the overall insider sell trend, could be a signal to investors that the stock might be overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and future growth prospects before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.