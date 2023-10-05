Insider Buying: CFO Matthew Buten Acquires 22,727 Shares of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On October 5, 2023, Matthew Buten, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Biohaven Ltd (

BHVN, Financial), made a significant purchase of 22,727 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Who is Matthew Buten?

Matthew Buten is the CFO of Biohaven Ltd. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in its financial management and strategic planning. His recent purchase of Biohaven shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About Biohaven Ltd

Biohaven Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative, late-stage therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. The company has a robust portfolio of product candidates targeting neurological conditions such as migraines, Alzheimer's disease, and anxiety disorders.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 165,584 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 22,727 shares is a continuation of the insider's trend of buying shares in the company.

The insider transaction history for Biohaven Ltd shows a total of 12 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1710324062644862976.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of Biohaven Ltd, the consistent insider buying, coupled with the absence of insider selling, could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's future stock price performance.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Biohaven Ltd were trading at $22 apiece. This gives the company a market cap of $1.905 billion. Given the insider's continued investment in the company, it appears that the insider believes the company is undervalued at its current price.

In conclusion, the consistent insider buying at Biohaven Ltd, particularly the recent purchase by CFO Matthew Buten, could be a positive sign for the company's future stock performance. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.