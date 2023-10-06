EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Austin Kim Sells 16,369 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 6, 2023, Austin Kim, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (

ACAD, Financial), sold 16,369 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been occurring over the past year at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pimavanserin, is used for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis and has potential utility in several other neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,134 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

1710565877851619328.png

The insider transaction history for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 33 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $21.96 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.55 billion.

1710565897623568384.png

Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $27.96, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's sell might raise some eyebrows, it's important to remember that insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a stock. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its growth prospects, and the overall market conditions before making an investment decision.

As always, it's recommended to conduct your own thorough research and consider consulting with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.