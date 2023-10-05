Director Matthew Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc

On October 5, 2023, Matthew Wallach, a director at Veeva Systems Inc (

VEEV, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Veeva Systems Inc, which we will explore in more detail below.

Matthew Wallach is a key figure at Veeva Systems Inc, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role as a director. His decision to sell shares in the company is therefore noteworthy and may signal important information about the company's future prospects.

Veeva Systems Inc is a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's services are designed to help organizations streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and comply with regulatory requirements. Veeva's comprehensive suite of applications includes customer relationship management (CRM), content management, and many other tools and services.

Over the past year, Matthew Wallach has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Veeva Systems Inc, which has seen 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

1710686449734516736.png

The insider's recent sale took place with Veeva Systems Inc's stock trading at $199.66, giving the company a market cap of $33.67 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 60.66, which is higher than the industry median of 26.9 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sale, Veeva Systems Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $266.26 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

1710686466146828288.png

The GF Value is a proprietary measure developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Veeva Systems Inc, these factors suggest that the stock may be undervalued, despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise some questions, the overall valuation metrics suggest that Veeva Systems Inc's stock may still represent a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

