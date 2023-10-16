Decoding Ownership Trends: A Deep Dive into Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Hecla Mining Co (HL, Financial) is a renowned producer and explorer of silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The company operates through various business segments including Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations, with the majority of its revenue generated from Canada.

As of the latest data, Hecla Mining Co (HL, Financial) has an outstanding share count of 617.34 million. Institutional ownership stands at 338.49 million shares, making up 54.83% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 11.19 million shares, accounting for 1.81% of the total share count.

Recent Stock Performance

In the past week, Hecla Mining Co's stock value experienced a decline of about 4.99%. As of Oct 09 2023, the stock rose by 1.06%, contrasting its three-month return of -25.52%. The market cap of the company also showed fluctuations, dropping to $3.12 billion in the most recent quarter from $3.81 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Hecla Mining Co's institutional ownership history offers insights into the confidence levels of major players in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 54.83%, down from 56.36% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 68.49% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, top fund managers owning shares of Hecla Mining Co include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.15%, 0.01%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Hecla Mining Co's Ebitda growth averaged -1.4% per year, which is worse than 62.2% of 1844 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The estimated earnings growth for Hecla Mining Co is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 28.3% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership provides insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Hecla Mining Co's insider ownership is approximately 1.81% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.92% from a year ago.

In the past three months, Hecla Mining Co had 1 insider buy transaction. George R Johnson, Director, bought 8,500 shares on 2023-08-22.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Hecla Mining Co's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.