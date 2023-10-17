Why KE Holdings Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 15% in a Quarter

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE, Financial), a prominent player in the Real Estate industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's stock price has risen by 15.48% over the past three months, reaching a current price of $16.41. This impressive performance has boosted the company's market cap to $20.41 billion. Over the past week alone, the stock has gained 5.44%, indicating a strong upward trend.

Understanding KE Holdings Inc's GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, KE Holdings Inc's GF Value stands at $17.68, down from $18.35 three months ago. Despite this slight decrease, the company's GF Valuation has improved from "Modestly Undervalued" to "Fairly Valued", suggesting that the stock's recent price increase is justified by its intrinsic value.

Company Overview: KE Holdings Inc

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China. The company's Beike platform revolutionizes how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company generates maximum revenue from its New home transaction services segment.

Profitability Analysis of KE Holdings Inc

KE Holdings Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 8.73% is better than 41.42% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are 7.35%, 4.60%, and 7.02% respectively, indicate a relatively efficient use of capital. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 1 year.

Growth Prospects of KE Holdings Inc

KE Holdings Inc's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 9.90% and 20.50% respectively. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate is 2.84%. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 23.60%, and its future 3-year to 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is 17.00%.

Top Holders of KE Holdings Inc's Stock

The top three holders of KE Holdings Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), who holds a 0.73% share, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio), which holds a 0.32% share, and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), which holds a 0.13% share.

Competitors in the Real Estate Industry

KE Holdings Inc faces competition from several companies in the Real Estate industry. Its main competitors include Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, with a market cap of $6.45 billion, CoStar Group Inc, with a market cap of $33.66 billion, and WeWork Inc, with a market cap of $119.231 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KE Holdings Inc's stock performance, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors all paint a picture of a company that is performing well in the Real Estate industry. The company's stock price has seen a significant increase over the past quarter, and its GF Valuation suggests that this increase is justified by its intrinsic value. With moderate profitability and growth, and a strong position in the industry, KE Holdings Inc is a company to watch in the future.

