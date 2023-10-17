What's Driving Futu Holdings Ltd's Surprising 43% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), a leading player in the Capital Markets industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by an impressive 43.20%, from a modestly undervalued position to its current price of $61.83. This recent performance, coupled with a market cap of $8.63 billion, paints a promising picture for the company's future prospects.

Unpacking Futu Holdings Ltd's Stock Performance

Over the past week, FUTU's stock price has seen a gain of 10.44%, contributing to the overall 43.20% increase over the past three months. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value as defined by GuruFocus.com, currently stands at $75.86. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued, offering potential for further growth. Comparatively, the GF Value three months ago was $91.34, suggesting that the stock was significantly undervalued at that time.

Introduction to Futu Holdings Ltd

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in the Capital Markets industry, providing online investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu. The platform offers market data, trading services, and news feeds for equity markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States. The company generates its revenue primarily from brokerage commission and handling charge services.1711762552440025088.png

Profitability Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd

Futu Holdings Ltd boasts a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 51.57% is better than 85.62% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which measure the company's profitability in relation to its equity, assets, and invested capital respectively, are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 30.76% of companies.1711762572484603904.png

Growth Prospects of Futu Holdings Ltd

The company's Growth Rank of 9/10 suggests a high level of growth. The 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per share are both higher than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 18.89% is better than 97.26% of companies. Additionally, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is better than 96.19% of companies.1711762589421203456.png

Top Holders of Futu Holdings Ltd Stock

The top three holders of Futu Holdings Ltd stock are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio). Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 1,113,861 shares, representing 0.8% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 95,900 shares, accounting for 0.07% of the total shares. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) holds 10,725 shares, representing 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Futu Holdings Ltd faces competition from several companies in the Capital Markets industry. These include Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial) with a market cap of $5.13 billion, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) with a market cap of $7.52 billion, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) with a market cap of $9.45 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects position it favorably in the market compared to its competitors. The company's high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its modest undervaluation, suggest potential for further stock price appreciation. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider market dynamics before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.