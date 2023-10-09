Insider Sell: Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

48 minutes ago
On October 9, 2023, Pascal Deschatelets, the Chief Scientific Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Deschatelets sell a total of 144,000 shares and purchase none.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate, APL-2, is designed to inhibit the complement cascade centrally at C3 and may have the potential to treat a wide range of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when the stock is trading at $40.38 per share, giving the company a market cap of $5.23 billion. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 58 insider sells for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

The GuruFocus Value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is $114.21, which means the stock is trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or a belief that the stock's current price doesn't reflect its intrinsic value. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market conditions, and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the overall insider transaction trends, the company's financials, and market conditions before drawing any conclusions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

