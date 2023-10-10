Insider Sell: Liberty Energy Inc's Chairman & CEO Christopher Wright Sells 12,440 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 10, 2023, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), sold 12,440 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 431,796 shares and purchased none.

Christopher Wright is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company and its stock performance.

Liberty Energy Inc is a leading player in the energy sector, providing a range of services to oil and gas producers. The company's offerings include hydraulic fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, among others. With its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach, Liberty Energy Inc has carved a niche for itself in the competitive energy market.

The insider's recent sell-off comes at a time when Liberty Energy Inc's stock is trading at $17.96 per share, giving the company a market cap of $3.075 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.29, which is lower than the industry median of 8.84 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

1712015259952279552.png

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

1712015291636051968.png

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, suggests that Liberty Energy Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $17.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of Liberty Energy Inc's shares could be a signal to investors about the stock's valuation. However, with the stock currently undervalued according to the GF Value, it may present a buying opportunity for investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider their investment goals before making a decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.