American Eagle Outfitters Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Review of Dividend Performance and Sustainability

American Eagle Outfitters Inc(AEO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-10-27, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-12. As investors eagerly anticipate this forthcoming payment, the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates also come under scrutiny. Using data from GuruFocus, let's delve into American Eagle Outfitters Inc's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does American Eagle Outfitters Inc Do?

Specializing in apparel and accessories, American Eagle Outfitters Inc operates stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some office space, and certain IT and office equipment. American Eagle also runs an online business that ships worldwide. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue is generated from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers a variety of specialty apparel and accessories for women and men. The U.S. market contributes the majority of its revenue.

1712048009644142592.png

A Glimpse at American Eagle Outfitters Inc's Dividend History

Since 2004, American Eagle Outfitters Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below provides a historical view of annual Dividends Per Share.

1712048028816306176.png

Breaking Down American Eagle Outfitters Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.38%. This indicates an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was -13.20%. This rate increased to -6.60% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.70%. Based on the company's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of American Eagle Outfitters Inc stock as of today is approximately 0.83%.

1712048049045434368.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of the dividend is gauged by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio indicates the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, American Eagle Outfitters Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.19.

The company's profitability rank offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks American Eagle Outfitters Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

American Eagle Outfitters Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. The company's revenue has increased by approximately -1.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 63.9% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, American Eagle Outfitters Inc's earnings increased by approximately -17.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 79.64% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc's consistent dividend payments, combined with its profitability and growth metrics, indicate a robust financial performance. However, the negative growth rates raise questions about the sustainability of its dividend payments. It will be interesting to see how the company navigates these challenges in the coming years. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.