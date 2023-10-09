Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

On October 9, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 7642 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and an overview of the stock's performance.

Details of the Transaction

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 0.74%, bringing the total shares held to 1,039,036. The transaction was executed at a price of $30.59 per share and had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund now represents 0.83% of the firm's holdings, with the firm owning 15.08% of the traded stock.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, manages a portfolio of 624 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The total equity managed by the firm is approximately $3.84 billion. 1712075843729158144.png

Overview of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $219.139 million. 1712075823655219200.png

Analysis of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund's Stock

As of October 11, 2023, the stock is trading at $31.82, representing a 4.02% gain since the transaction. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable as it is at a loss. The GF Score is 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Momentum Rank is 8/10, suggesting a strong momentum in its stock price.

Financial Health of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The Growth Rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a poor financial situation.

Performance of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in its Industry

Within the Asset Management industry, the company's ROE and ROA ranks are 1273 and 1282 respectively, indicating a relatively low return on equity and assets. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not applicable due to insufficient data.

Momentum and Predictability of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund's Stock

The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day values are 14.05, 24.92, and 31.63 respectively, suggesting a bearish trend. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are 8.04 and 15.90 respectively, indicating a strong momentum in its stock price. The company's predictability rank is not available.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares has slightly increased its stake in the company. However, given the company's poor financial health and low profitability rank, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

