Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings

Company Announces Cost Reductions and Anticipates Impact in Fiscal 2024

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Summary
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) reports fiscal year 2023 earnings with sales increasing by 4.8% from the previous year.
  • Company announces planned cost reductions of at least $1 billion and lowered capital expenditures by approximately $600 million.
  • WBA appoints Tim Wentworth as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Company anticipates seeing the impact of these actions in fiscal 2024, beginning in the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On October 12, 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA, Financial) released its financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter that ended on August 31, 2023. Despite facing challenges, the company has taken several steps to align its cost structure with its business performance.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Interim Chief Executive Officer Ginger Graham stated that the company's performance this year did not reflect WBA's strong assets, brand legacy, or commitment to its customers and patients. In just six weeks, the company has planned cost reductions of at least $1 billion and lowered capital expenditures by approximately $600 million. The impact of these actions is anticipated to be seen in fiscal 2024, starting from the second quarter.

Financial Achievements

WBA's fourth quarter sales increased by 9.2% from the year-ago quarter to $35.4 billion, reflecting sales growth in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and International segments, and sales contribution from the U.S. Healthcare segment. The net loss in the fourth quarter was $180 million compared to a net loss of $415 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a lower operating loss.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement

For the fiscal year 2023, sales were $139.1 billion, an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago period. The operating loss in fiscal 2023 was $6.9 billion compared to operating income of $1.4 billion in the year-ago period. The net loss in fiscal 2023 was $3.1 billion, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion in the year-ago period. The loss per share for fiscal 2023 decreased to $3.57, compared with EPS of $5.01 in the year-ago period.

Company's Performance Analysis

The company's U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment had fourth quarter sales of $27.7 billion, an increase of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. The International segment had fourth quarter sales of $5.8 billion, an increase of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The U.S. Healthcare segment had fourth quarter sales of $2.0 billion, reflecting the acquisition of CareCentrix, the acquisition of Summit Health by VillageMD, and pro forma growth in all businesses.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance expects adjusted EPS of $3.20 to $3.50 reflecting incremental cost savings across the business and accelerating profitability in U.S. Healthcare, more than offset by lower sale and leaseback contribution, a higher tax rate, and lower COVID-19 contribution.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.