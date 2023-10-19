Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR, Financial), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in moissanite and lab-grown diamonds, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on October 12, 2023. Despite facing significant macroeconomic challenges and a weakened consumer outlook, the company maintained a strong cash position of $15.6 million.

Company Performance and Challenges

CTHR reported net sales of $5.6 million for the quarter, a decrease of 40% from $9.3 million in the year-ago quarter. For the fiscal year 2023, net sales decreased by 31% to $29.9 million compared to $43.1 million in the previous year. The company attributed these decreases to the challenging macroeconomic backdrop and weakened consumer outlook impacting the jewelry and gemstone industry.

Financial Achievements and Initiatives

Despite the decrease in revenues, CTHR reported several positive developments. The company expanded its assortment of new Forever One™ moissanite and Caydia lab-grown diamond fine jewelry styles across all categories. It also launched successful Mothers Day and Fathers Day campaigns on its website. Furthermore, the company increased revenue on its moissaniteoutlet.com owned web property by 64% for the quarter.

Financial Summary

The company reported a gross loss of $5.0 million for the quarter, compared to a gross profit of $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The net loss was $9.3 million, or $0.30 loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net income of $0.04 million, or $0.00 earnings per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. For the fiscal year 2023, the net loss was $19.6 million, or $0.64 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $15.6 million, representing a decrease of $5.6 million from $21.2 million as of June 30, 2022. Total inventory decreased to $26.8 million as of June 30, 2023, down from $33.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The company had no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

Despite the challenging financial results, CTHR remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company's President and CEO, Don O’Connell, expressed confidence in the company's long-term business strategy and its ability to create long-term value for shareholders.